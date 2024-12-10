HC warns of contempt action over road closure for CPM meet in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday indicated that the incident of blocking the road at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the CPI-M Palayam area conference, could be considered contempt of court as it violates prior court orders

A division bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and Murali Krishna, while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by an Ernakulam native,sharply criticised the police for allowing a CPI-M meeting that completely blocked a road in Vanchiyoor in the state capital. It raised questions about who participated in the meeting, who authorized the organizers to block the road, and the source of electricity used for the event. The court also ordered the government to submit a detailed affidavit on the matter

The court questioned whether a formal case was filed related to the road closure and instructed the police to it about the actions taken. Additionally, it asked the government to explain the measures it has taken against individuals or groups conducting public meetings on roads.

The court pointed out that the road closure had caused pedestrians significant inconvenience and questioned the government’s inaction in addressing the situation. As part of the inquiry, the Vanchiyoor Police Station House Officer has been directed to appear in person at 2 pm on Thursday to explain the circumstances

The incident of blocking the roadat Vanchiyoor last Thursday in connection with the CPI-M Palayam area conference, which caused inconvenience to commuters for the entire day, was widely criticized .Despite restrictions on holding meetings and gatherings even along roadsides, the CPI-M conducted its meeting by blocking a major road entirely in Vanchiyoor

Alleging contempt of court, Ernakulam resident, N Prakash has filed a petition before the Kerala High Court on Saturday, seeking action against CPI-M state secretary ,MV Govindan and the state Police Chief for blocking roads in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the party’s Palayam area conference that was held on December 5.

The petitioner said that both the CPI-M and the police violated the court’s order that had prohibited holding of public meetings on public roads and road shoulders. The party meeting in the state capital was held in violation of the court order and amounted to contempt of court, he contended in his petition.