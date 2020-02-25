The Delhi High Court today said it would hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in northeast Delhi since Saturday as as violence broke out between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting the law.

The plea mentioned before a bench of Justices GS Sistani and AJ Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today was given Wednesday’s date by the court.

The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Advocate Neha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action should be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north east Delhi.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the “communal attack on people are most ferocious”.

Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among seven killed in the violence.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

Meanwhile, four cases have been registered in connection with the violence during protests between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and nearby areas, police said on Monday.