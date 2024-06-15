HC notice to Sunita Kejriwal, others for violating court’s video conferencing rules

The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and others, including social media platforms Facebook and YouTube over alleged violation of the court’s video conferencing rules.

Hearing a plea seeking action against Ms Kejriwal and others for violating the rules when Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 28, the high court directed Ms Kejriwal and other parties to take down the video of the hearing in excise policy case.

The court also asked social media companies to take down other posts or reposts regarding the video recorded on March 28 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The plea was filed by one Vaibhav Singh, an advocate. In his plea, Singh sought SIT investigation and registration of FIR for recording and sharing the videos of the court’s proceedings.

He claimed that by doing so, Ms Kejriwal and others put the life of the Rouse Avenue Court judge, who heard the matter, at “risk”.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the liqour policy linked money laundering case.

After his arrest, the AAP chief was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 28 for extension of his custody.

The AAP CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody. He was granted at three-week interim bail by Supreme Court in view of Lok Sabha elections. However, he surrendered before the court on June 2 after his bail expired.