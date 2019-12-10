The Delhi Court on Tuesday issued a stay on the summons issued against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case against him. The case pertains to re-tweeting of an allegedly defamatory video by a Youtuber by Kejriwal in May 2018.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan and has slated the matter for hearing on January 31.

Kejriwal approached the high court seeking quashing of the summons against him as an accused. He also challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

Earlier, a magistrate court summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7, after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

The complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, alleged that Kejriwal May 6, 2018, had tweeted a video with the title ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ which was circulated ‘wherein a number of false and defamatory allegations were made’.

The complainant said that Kejriwal tweeted the video without checking its authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies)