HC grants bail to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in obscenity case

In a relief to popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, the Gauhati High Court on Friday made absolute the interim bail granted to him in an obscenity case filed by the Assam police.

The decision was delivered by Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita, providing Chanchlani protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Chanchlani was booked under charges of promoting obscenity based on allegations linked to his participation in India’s Got Latent, a controversial show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

The show, which faced criticism for its content, was eventually scrapped. The First Information Report (FIR) filed against Chanchlani accused him of violating sections related to obscenity under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Last month, the Gauhati High Court had granted Chanchlani interim bail, shielding him from immediate arrest.

However, the relief was conditional, requiring him to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the probe agency when summoned.

On Friday, popular podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, also known as “BeerBiceps,” appeared at the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with the same case.

Allahabadia’s role in the controversy remains unclear, but sources suggest he was called in for questioning regarding the show’s content and its alleged impact.