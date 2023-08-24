HC disqualifies BRS MLA for tampering with his affidavit

The Telangana High Court has disqualified the BRS MLA from Gadwal Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy over tampering with his affidavit and declared BJP’s national vice-president DK Aruna as the MLA in his place.

This is the second such case as another BRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao from Bhadadri Kothagundem was also disqualified before he approached the Supreme Court for a stay. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh which he submitted to the election commission and ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 to DK Aruna for legal expenses.

DK Aruna was the sitting MLA from Gadwal for the Congress in 2018 but lost the election to her own nephew who was given the ticket by the BRS. He won by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

Later Aruna moved the high court against Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy accusing him of submitting false information about his properties. After her defeat, DK Aruna left the Congress and joined BJP. Recently she was appointed as the vice president of BJP.

While Reddy is expected to approach the Supreme Court, BJP leaders expressed happiness over the verdict which declared Aruna as the MLA of Gadwal constituency with immediate effect.

“We welcome the judgment by Hon’ble High Court which declared BRS MLA Krishna Reddy’s elimination invalid with immediate effect. Congratulations to BJP national vice president Shri DK Aruna garu for being recognised as current MLA from Gadwal Assembly,” said former BJP state president and current national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

