HC denies urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest, custody

The Delhi High Court on Saturday denied urgent listing of the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest and custody in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal’s legal team had moved the high court earlier in the day, seeking urgent listing of his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequent custody to the probe agency.

However, the high court denied it and said that matter will be listed on its reopening on Wednesday.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday night after around two hours of questioning. Later, he was remanded to the custody of the ED till March 28 by the Rouse Avenue Court here.

Kejriwal had sought urgent listing and hearing of his plea on Sunday, March 24. Following his arrest on Thursday night, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had also moved a petition in the Supreme Court but later withdrew it.

He is the fourth prominent leader after former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and BRS leader K Kavitha to be arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED has alleged that Kejriwal was the kingpin of the liquor policy scam and recieved Rs 100 crore from the ‘South lobby’ in exchange of granting them favour in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The Delhi CM has, however, denied the allegations and has said that his arrest was a political conspiracy by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.