On the claims of Delhi Police of JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others being behind the attack on students on the late evening of January 5, Ghosh proclaimed her innocence and said police were filing a selective FIR.

The Delhi Police on Friday had said that nine suspects including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh have been identified in connection with the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday evening.

Out of the 9 suspects, only two appear to be affiliated to the ABVP, which the JNUSU has accused of attacking students and teachers of the university.

The police said “muffled” students, led by Ghosh were caught on camera targetting specific rooms in Periyar Hostel.

“I have full faith in the law and order of this country that the investigation will be fair and I will get justice,” Ghosh said.

She also accused the Delhi Police of being biased and said, “My complaint has not been filed as an FIR, I have not carried out any assault. Why is Delhi Police bias? ”

“We have not done anything wrong, and we are not scared of Delhi Police. We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically,” she said.

On the question of being named as a suspect by Delhi Police in JNU violence case, she said, “Delhi Police can do their inquiry, I also have evidence to show how I was attacked.”

Earlier in the day, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare held a meeting with JNU administration and students regarding the fee hike issue.

As per the reports, at the meeting, the MHRD asked UGC to bear the cost of Service and Utility charges and JNU students will not have to bear these charges. MHRD also appealed the students to withdraw their agitation.

After the meeting, Aishe Ghosh said, “We demanded that JNU VC should be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus.”

“They have assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon,” she added.

In a separate interaction with media, JNU VC, M Jagadesh Kumar said that the normalcy has returned to the campus and urged the students to come back and start the registration for the upcoming semester.

“Thousands of students are registering for winter semester exams. The JNU admin is very flexible and we are doing everything to facilitate the students,” he said.

On the development that came after the MHRD meeting, he said, “Now there are no Service and Utility charges, students only have to pay room rent which is Rs 300. The money taken from students will only be utilised to give back better facilities to students.”