The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet in the Hathras rape case in which the 19-year old Dalit girl was allegedlyly raped by four upper caste men said that one of the accused was ‘frustrated’ after the Dalit girl rebuffed him and this ‘change in their relationship aggravated his feelings.’

The CBI in its chargesheet has invokes charges under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 376 (D) (gangrape), 302 (murder) and relevant Sections of the SC/ST Act against the four accused in a court in Hathras.

The CBI in its chargesheet sated that despite the dalit woman naming three people when her statement was recorded on September 19, the Uttar Pradesh Police mentioned only one accused. It also stated ‘though the victim alleged molestation, her medical examination regarding sexual assault was not conducted.’

The 19-year old Dalit woman was alleged raped on September 14 and later died due the injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The ‘dead-of-night’ creation of the victim on September 30 led to widespread protest across the country. The four accused have been in judicial custody since their arrest in September.

According to the chargesheet, the woman and one the accused who lived nearby had become ‘acquaintance’, that they ‘used to meet in isolated places’ and these ‘facts are supported by many villagers.’

The chargesheet further stated that this accused had three phone numbers and several calls were made from those to a phone number which belonged to the victim’s family which the victim’s family has denied.

The chargesheet mentions that the relationship between the victim and accused soured when the victim’s family got to know about them and the accused tried to contact the victim from other numbers.

The chargesheet states that, “Because of her changed behaviour, he was in frustration. This change in their relationship aggravated the feelings of accused.”

The chargesheet file by the CBI states, “During her examination on September 22, the victim categorically stated that she was gangraped by the four accused persons; she also named them in her dying declaration… It establishes that on September 14, the victim was gangraped at the bajra field when she was alone. Investigation also revealed that all four accused were present in the village or nearby place, which corroborates the allegation of the victim.”

The handling of the case by Uttar Pradesh police had led to protests across the country. In October, The Supreme Court said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe conducted by the CBI.

The CBI has sought more time to conclude its investigation and the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.