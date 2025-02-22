Hate speech: BJP leader George seeks time to appear before police

A day after the Kerala High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader PC George in the hate speech case, a police team from the Erattupetta Police station reached his residence in the morning and served a notice directing him to appear before them by 2 pm on Saturday.

George, however, was not at home, and his son Shone George received the notice on his behalf.

Meanwhile, George on Saturday requested the police for an extension until February 24 to appear before them for investigation in connection with the case.

In a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Pala, George mentioned health issues and explained that he was not at home when police personnel arrived at his residence with a notice directing him to appear before them in connection with a case related to a recent hate speech made by him during a television debate.

He assured the police that he would appear before February 24 at noon.

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by by BJP leader PC George, booked by Erattupetta police for allegedly making hate speech during a TV channel debate

Dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of George , a single bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the High Court had in 2022 granted bail to George in two hate-speech related cases with the condition that shall not make any statement which would tend to result in the commission of offences under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

George approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory plea in a case registered by the Erattupetta police, based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making comments to promote hatred against a minority community.