Mocking rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra’s tweet saying Delhi election is a contest between India and Pakistan, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday asked if Mishra has joined the BCCI.

Earlier in a tweet, Mishra said, “On February 8, there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the roads in Delhi.”

Referring to Shaheen Bagh, he also added that ‘Mini Pakistans’ have been created at many places in Delhi.

Reacting on Mishra’s tweets, Sanjay Singh said, “Mishra joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India?”

The Delhi will go to polls on February 8 with the counting of votes and declaration of results on February 11.