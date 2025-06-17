Haryanavi model’s alleged boyfriend held for her murder

Haryana police on Tuesday said it has arrested a suspect in the Haryanvi model Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary murder. The accused identified as Sunil was allegedly in a romantic relationship with the model.

DSP Panipat Satish Kumar said the victim’s family had told the police that she had gone with Sunil, who took her to a village and allegedly killed her with a knife.

“On June 15, Sheetal’s sister had filed a missing report. The next day, we received information that a body had been found in a canal. The wounds on her body indicated that she may have been murdered,” he said addressing a press conference.

The police said when the family told them about Sunil, they suspected his role in the murder and interrogated him.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he took the model to a village on June 14. They got into a fight following which Sunil killed her with a knife and threw her body in a canal.

“On June 14, he took her to a village…Later, they got into a fight, and Sunil attacked her with a knife…He threw her body in a canal…We have arrested him,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the police recovered the body from Reliance Canal near Kharkhoda village in Haryana’s Sonipat. The body had multiple stab wounds.

The accused boyfriend will now be produced before a court. The police are also investigating whether anyone else was involved in the case.