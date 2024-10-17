Haryana’s victory reaffirms public support for PM Modi”: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday claimed that the Congress party and the INDIA alliance resorted to various forms of negative campaigning during the Haryana elections, but the people of the state reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance by rejecting it.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, “Haryana’s victory has proved that today the whole country is celebrating the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Forming a government for the third time is not an easy task. Congress party and the entire INDIA alliance used all kinds of negative propaganda in the Haryana elections but the people of Haryana stamped Modi ji’s good governance by ending all negative propaganda.”

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh arrived in Chandigarh early this morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also arrived here in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony and said, “Today Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The people of Haryana have brought back BJP to power for the third time in the state. I thank the people of Haryana.”

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP is becoming strong. I have come here as a Union Minister and the representative of the Republican Party of India,” said Athawale.

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida who also arrived at the state capital for the ceremony said, “I am happy that our party is forming the government here for the third time, I thank the people of Haryana.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also spoke to ANI in Chandigarh about the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini and said, “I thank the people of Haryana for forming the double-engine government here for the third time under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also reached Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke about the event and said, “It is the result of PM Modi’s vision and the kind of work he has done in the last 10 years.”

Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, “It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary.”

Further, speaking on the formation of the government, Nayab Saini said, “This double-engine government along with PM Narendra Modi will work to take Haryana forward at a fast pace. He also highlighted that today, the people who have put their faith in the BJP are the result of Modi ji’s policies.

“I thank the people of Haryana. Today people are getting jobs in the Haryana government without any ‘Kharcha or Parcha’. This has instilled confidence in the youth,” Saini said.

Speaking about NDA leaders attending his oath-taking ceremony, Nayab Saini said that it is a matter of pride.”It is a matter of pride that senior leaders of NDA and Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states will be attending today’s function,” he said.

Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana’s upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini was chosen as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats