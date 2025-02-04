Haryana’s ‘Mahri Laado’ radio programme aims to inspire change and empower girls

The Women and Child Development Department of Haryana has launched a flagship initiative, the “Mahri Laado, radio programme,” under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme. The programme is designed to inspire societal change by addressing gender inequality, empowering girls, and promoting the value of daughters through a community-driven approach.

Airing every Wednesday and Thursday, the 15-minute segments of “Mahri Laado” are broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) stations in Chandigarh, Hisar, Rohtak, and Kurukshetra. The programme serves as a powerful platform for spreading messages about the survival and empowerment of the girl child, as well as gender equality. It features engaging stories, interviews, and discussions that resonate with listeners across Haryana.

To maximise the programme’s reach, the Haryana government has mobilised grassroots networks, including District Programme Officers (DPOs), Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Anganwadi workers, and staff from schemes like the One Stop Centers (OSCs), DHEW, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), and POSHAN Abhiyaan. Listening sessions have also been organised at Anganwadi Centers (AWCs), engaging both men and women in the conversation.

Additionally, participants have been encouraged to download the “News on AIR” app to access the broadcasts, with detailed guidelines provided through WhatsApp, telephone, and email. This initiative aims to further the goals of the BBBP scheme by fostering a culture of empowerment and gender equality in Haryana’s communities.