Haryana to set up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle emergency situation

Haryana intends to set up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle war and emergency-like situations, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday.

Chautala, who chaired a meeting with the officials of Civil Aviation Department here, said that inclusive arrangements will also be made so as to ensure proper night-landing facilities on these helipads.

He said that the possibility of setting up a helipad in the District Police Lines should be explored for ensuring a safe landing facility.

With the development of this type of infrastructure, helicopter landings can be done in war and emergency like situations, said Chautala, adding that all arrangements will also be made for the security of these helipads.

The Deputy CM said that in the civil aviation ministers’ conference recently, the need to build one helipad in every district of each state across the country was discussed in detail.

The Haryana government had expressed its desire to take the first-of-its-kind initiative by setting up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle any emergency like situation, he added.

Chautala said that the plan to set up helipads in every district will also be implemented soon. For this, instructions have been given to the home department and the Director General of Police to develop infrastructure. Certainly, Haryana will become the first state where every district will have helipad facilities, he added.

He said that an institute would be set up in the state for imparting airport security training. He directed the officials to earmark the places in Hisar, Sirsa and Pinjore for this.

He said that under the regional connectivity scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), an action plan is being prepared to tie up with seven other states to identify new routes from Hisar by April next year to strengthen air connectivity.