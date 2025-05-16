Haryana to launch natural farming pilot project on 53 acres of govt land

In a significant and progressive step towards sustainable agriculture, the Haryana government has decided to utilize agricultural land owned by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department for promoting natural farming across the state.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s broader vision of encouraging eco-friendly, low-cost, and chemical-free farming practices that not only improve soil health but also enhance farmer incomes.

As a pilot project, this scheme will be launched in village Jatheri, located in the Pundri constituency of the Kaithal district, where 53 acres, 4 kanal, and 19 marla of land belonging to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will be brought under natural farming. This land, which has historically been leased out to tenants and lessees, will now only be utilised for naturing farming.

Haryana Chief Minister Mr Nayab Singh Saini has approved the landmark decision to this effect today. He said that the state government is committed to empowering farmers and ensuring long-term agricultural prosperity by promoting practices that are environmentally sound and economically viable.

Under this initiative, existing tenants or lessees will be eligible to participate and become beneficiaries of the scheme. They will also be encouraged and supported to transition to natural farming methods, with the government providing necessary guidance, training, and support mechanisms.