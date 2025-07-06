Haryana to build Asia’s largest Jungle Safari in Aravalli Hills

Haryana is set to redefine its identity with the development of Asia’s largest jungle safari in the Aravalli Hills. This landmark project is poised to become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

The ambitious initiative aims to promote green tourism while playing a vital role in wildlife conservation. To advance the planning and execution of the project, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh visited the Vantara wildlife facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to gather insights and inspiration.

Spread across approximately 10,000 acres, the safari will preserve a wide variety of animals, birds, and natural biodiversity. It will be developed using modern technology with a strong focus on eco-friendly infrastructure. Special provisions will be made to ensure sustainable tourism practices.

The safari is expected to generate new employment opportunities for local youth in areas such as tourism, hospitality, guiding, and conservation services. Moreover, it will contribute positively to the regional climate and ecological balance.

Chief Minister Saini is personally monitoring the progress of this mega project and has directed the Forest and Environment Department to ensure that the entire initiative remains environmentally sustainable. This project is envisioned as a milestone in environmental protection, tourism development, and job creation.

The Forest and Environment Department will work jointly with the Tourism Department to bring the project to life. The government aims to position this safari as a premier tourist destination and establish Haryana as a national leader in eco-tourism.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Aravalli jungle safari will not only serve as a hub of ecological tourism but will also inspire future generations with its commitment to conservation and sustainable development.