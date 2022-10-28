Haryana Police razes illegal property of drug peddler in Sirsa

In a crackdown against people involved in drug trade, the Haryana Police has demolished an illegal house built by a drug peddler on the Panchayat land in Sirsa district.

Sharing this information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said that a joint team of police and civil administration demolished the illegal construction raised by drug peddler Nirmal Singh, resident of Ganga village in Sirsa by rolling bulldozer on the premises.

Nirmal had built a house on illegally occupying about 200 yards of Panchayati land, which was demolished with the help of local administration, he said.

The spokesperson said that three cases were registered against Nirmal in Sadar Dabwali police station under the NDPS Act while one case under the Excise Act.

Apart from this, a case under NDPS Act is also registered against him at Gidderbaha police station of Punjab. Presently, he is lodged in District Jail Sirsa.

In the last few days, the Haryana Police has demolished several properties acquired through ill-gotten means. Such action on drug peddlers and other miscreants will continue in the future as well, the spokesperson added.