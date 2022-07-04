Haryana police nab two interstate arms suppliers

The Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three country made pistols and seven magazines from them in Nuh district.

Sharing the information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the arrested accused were identified as Gurvinder and Manjeet, both residents of district Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

On receipt of secret information that two youth, who supply illegal weapons, would come to Firozpur Jhirka from Rajasthan to supply illegal weapons on a motorcycle to an unknown person, a police team established a naka and apprehended the duo.

During the search of their bag, the police party recovered four pistols, three country made pistols and seven magazines.

After registering a case against the accused, the Police are investigating the source of the weapons and the destination of the consignment, the spokesperson said.