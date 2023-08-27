The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that its ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ in the communally charged district of Haryana’s Nuh will resume on Monday even as authorities said they have not given permission to the right-wing Hindutva outfit to carry out the religious procession.

The VHP said it has shortened the Yatra route, but it will resume on Monday at any cost and that it was the Haryana government’s duty to maintain law&order in the area.

“We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra, but we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow and I will also take part in it,” VHP leader Alok Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Why will Law and order issues arise? Why the government is there? The government is there to maintain Law and Order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully and they (administration and govt) should maintain law and order.”

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal riots triggered after the Jalabhishek Yatra was attacked by a mob on 31 July. Due to the clashes, the Yatra had to be suspended and the VHP now wants to complete it.

Authorities fear the Yatra could once again fuel the communal tension in the area ahead of the G20 Summit which will be in Delhi under India’s presidency. The G20 summit will be attended by the head of states of 18 countries.

Section 144 imposed in Nuh

Meanwhile, Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar said that Section 144 (ban on the gathering of more than two people) has been imposed in the district, and all the schools and banks in the area will remain closed on August 28. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have also been suspended in the district till August 28 to avoid the spread of rumours and misinformation.

“Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement…All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement,” Kumar said.

Drones and paramilitary deployed in Nuh

Ahead of the Yatra, the police have tightened security in the Nuh neighbourhood with the deployment of surveillance drones and paramilitary forces.

“Taking account of tomorrow’s preparation, we are checking the neighbourhood area with the help of drones and manual inspection,” Surender, DSP Nuh Headquarters said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that since the Yatra created a law&order issue last month, permission was not given this time and urged people to worship in local temples. He also asked the BHP and the Bajrang Dal to not carry out the Yatra.