Haryana intensifies ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign as sex ratio improves to 906

In a renewed push to improve the sex ratio in Haryana, the Health and Women and Child Development Departments have launched an intensified state-wide ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. As part of this initiative, awareness rallies and marches are being organized in public parks across the state.

Each rally prominently displays banners featuring the sex ratio of the respective district, aimed at fostering public engagement and strengthening the social message of valuing the girl child. Additionally, the Women and Child Development Department is conducting dedicated campaigns through the social media handles of all Deputy Commissioners in the state to further amplify the message.

Advertisement

As a result of the sustained efforts, Haryana’s sex ratio has improved to 906 during the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025, up from 904 in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

This information was shared during the weekly meeting of the State Task Force (STF) for Improving Sex Ratio in Haryana, held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the additional chief secretary mandated stricter enforcement against illegal abortions, issuing a clear directive for officials to pursue punitive action—including cancellation of licences—for any doctors found complicit. In one such recent case, a hospital in Hisar had its MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) licence revoked for illegal abortion practices.

He also instructed officials to organize birth registration camps in economically disadvantaged areas and emphasized the need for widespread public awareness campaigns to inform residents about these initiatives, ensuring that all unregistered children are brought into the official system. Concerned Programme Officers (ICDS) were directed to compile lists of unregistered children in consultation with local Anganwadi workers by next week.

The additional chief secretary emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and held Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) accountable for any illegal practices reported within their jurisdictions. He warned that non-compliant SMOs would face disciplinary action, including restrictions on leaving their stations, and directed the creation of a blacklist for such officers.

To curb cross-border sex-selective practices, he stressed the need for strengthened inter-district coordination with Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, particularly in border areas where residents may be accessing such services outside Haryana. Furthermore, incentives will be granted to SAHELIs associated with pregnant women who ensure safe and successful deliveries. Conversely, SAHELIs linked to abortion cases will face disciplinary action.