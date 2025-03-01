Haryana: Hooda demands high-level probe in Himani Narwal murder case

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday expressed deep shock over the news of Himani Narwal’s murder in Rohtak.

“The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order of the state,” he said in a statement.

“There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this entire case and the culprits should get the harshest punishment as soon as possible,” he said.

Hooda said that if any such incident takes place against women, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in future any person suffering from criminal tendencies thinks a thousand times before committing such an incident.

The former Chief Minister said this tragic incident has once again revealed that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

“Criminals are committing such crimes without any fear. From the Central Government’s Social Progress Index to the NCRB figures, it is evident that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country,” he said.

“The BJP government has completely failed in providing security to women in particular. Every day, 3-4 murders, 4-5 rapes, 10-12 kidnappings and more than 100 incidents of theft, robbery, dacoity and ransom take place in the state,” he said.

“It seems that there is no elected government in the state, but jungle raj is prevailing. Criminals are committing all kinds of crimes without any fear and the general public is living in the shadow of fear,” he alleged.