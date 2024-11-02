Haryana Govt urges farmers to adopt sustainable crop residue management practices

The Haryana government has appealed to the farmers of the state to refrain from burning crop residue after harvesting paddy. Burning crop residue not only leads to air pollution but also depletes soil nutrients. Instead of burning, farmers should mix the residue into the soil using machinery. Incorporating paddy residue into the soil will enhance soil fertility and contribute to a cleaner environment.

An official spokesperson from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department on Saturday said that the government has initiated the ‘Haryana Parali Protsahan Yojana 2024-25’ to promote crop residue management. Under this scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per acre is being provided.

To apply for the scheme, farmers must register on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. Interested farmers can apply online at the departmental portal agriharyana.gov.in until November 30, 2024, to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.

The spokesperson further stated that the scheme aims to discourage farmers from burning stubble and provide them with financial assistance. This initiative will not only protect the environment but also encourage farmers to manage crop residue properly, helping to combat air pollution caused by stubble burning.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is conducting awareness campaigns to educate farmers about the harmful effects of burning crop residue. Agricultural experts are providing farmers with information about government schemes.

The crop residue management scheme is a significant government initiative. Under this scheme, farmers are provided with agricultural equipment such as super seeders, zero tillage machines, straw choppers, happy seeders, reversible ploughs, etc, at subsidized rates. These tools can help farmers mix the stubble into the soil to improve soil fertility.