Haryana govt initiative to streamline land partition to resolve joint ownership disputes

The Haryana government has taken significant steps to resolve long-standing land disputes and expedite property partition by enacting the Haryana Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The amendment specifically simplifies the complexities arising from joint land holdings, particularly among family members.

Finance Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra on Wednesday, said that the new law resolves a big issue of the ownership of a piece of land with all family members staking their claim. Earlier, if brothers, sisters, or other blood relatives owned a land jointly, it was very difficult for the government to step in to help divide it unless there was a consensus.

Misra informed that the Haryana Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2025, now broadens the applicability of Section 111-A to include virtually all landowners with the specific and only exception of husband and wife. This means that disputes over jointly owned land among blood relations, which constitute a majority of pending cases, can now be addressed more efficiently.

To further accelerate the resolution of these disputes, revenue officers are empowered to issue proactive “suo moto” (on their own motion) notices to co-sharers in joint land holdings. These notices will encourage co-sharers to partition the land by mutual consent within six months, aiming to regularize land records and establish clear ownership for individual landowners, thereby preventing future conflicts or court intervention, Misra added.

She said another key change is the omission of Section 114, which previously required revenue officers to ascertain if other co-sharers also desired partition and to add them as applicants. Now, any single co-owner can ask for his/her share to be divided without needing approval from others. This means the process will be much faster, and landowners can get their own specific piece of land to use as they wish, reducing court cases.

Sumita Misra asserted that these amendments are a direct response to the need for faster, simpler, and more citizen-centric land governance. The objective is to significantly reduce delays and legal disputes in partition matters, empower individual landowners to claim and utilize their share effectively, and overall simplify revenue procedures.