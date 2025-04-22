Haryana govt approves Rs 37.68 cr incentive for pioneering medical oxygen plant

In a major boost to Haryana’s industrial growth, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday approved a special incentive package of Rs 37.68 crore for Vayu Products Pvt Ltd for setting up the state’s first medical liquid oxygen plant in district Jhajjar and a captive solar power plant in district Ambala.

The approval was granted during the 17th meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB), which was chaired by Chief Minister Saini here.

Advertisement

The special incentive package for the project was approved by the HEPB based on the recommendation of the Executive Empowered Committee (EEC), headed by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

During the review of the project, the Chief Minister highlighted that the establishment of the project in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector would not only attract significant investment to the state but also generate numerous job opportunities for local youth, thus strengthening the state’s economy.

Of the total investment of Rs 125.49 crore, Rs 72.24 crore will be allocated for the Medical Oxygen Plant, while Rs 48.25 crore will be invested in the Captive Solar Power Plant. This project will mark Haryana’s first Medical Liquid Oxygen Plant, which is expected to create approximately 100 jobs within the state, as per an official statement.

The Board also approved a proposal to extend the investment timeline beyond three years for ATL Battery Technology (India) Pvt Ltd, which is setting up a mega project for manufacturing Lithium-ion cells or batteries at IMT Sohna, district Nuh, Haryana, with a total investment of Rs 7,083 crore in two phases.

Rs 3,595 crore will be invested in the first phase, and Rs 3,488 crore will be invested in the second phase, creating local employment opportunities for more than 6,700 people.

Furthermore, the Board approved the transfer and release of a Special Package of Incentives worth Rs 25.58 crore, originally sanctioned for Panasonic India Pvt Ltd, to Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd following the merger of the two companies.

This package supports a mega project at Technopark Village-Bid Dadri, district Jhajjar, where an investment of Rs114 crore will be made to manufacture refrigerators. It will provide employment to over 150 people.