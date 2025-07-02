Haryana govt appoints link officers to run administrative work smoothly

The Haryana government has appointed link officers to run administrative work smoothly. These link officers will take over the charge of that department in the absence of the concerned officer due to leave, training, tour, election duty or transfer or retirement or any other reason.

According to the letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, in the case of the district municipal commissioner, the additional deputy commissioner has been appointed as Link Officer-1 and the chief executive officer of Zila Parishad and DRDA have been appointed as Link Officer-2.

Similarly, in the case of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), North Gurugram has been appointed as Link Officer-1 and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Badshahpur has been appointed as Link Officer-2.

In the case of CEO of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula has been appointed as Link Officer-1 and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalka has been appointed as Link Officer-2.

Further, in the case of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Loharu, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhiwani has been appointed as Link Officer-1 and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Tosham has been appointed as Link Officer-2.

In the case of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Badhra, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Charkhi Dadri has been appointed as Link Officer-1 and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhiwani has been appointed as Link Officer-2.