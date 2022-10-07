Haryana Govt announces reservation for SC students in hostels

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, said school and college students belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community and other disadvantaged groups will be given reservation in hostel accommodation.

Speaking at a state-level programme organised at Chaudhary Devi Lal Stadium, Gohana on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the CM said two new hostels to be constructed in the state will be named after Maharshi Valmiki.

He also announced a Rs 25 lakh grant for the construction of the Trikal Samrasata Bhawan to be built in the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram.

Khattar said the state government will soon implement a ‘zero dropout policy’, so that no child shall be deprived of education.

Meanwhile, in view of the model code of conduct in force in the wake of the general elections for three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state, these announcements will be applicable for the areas outside the purview of the code of conduct.

In his inaugural address, the CM said saints and great men do not belong to any particular caste or society, rather their thoughts and teachings always remain a source of great inspiration for the entire society.

The chief minister said his government was trying to bring the underprivileged people left behind in society into the mainstream. The benefit is being given to the last person through Antyodaya Utthan Yojana. “In Haryana, people no longer have to make rounds of the government offices to take benefits of the schemes, they are getting the benefits of most of the schemes at their doorsteps,” he said.

Khattar said the practice of giving jobs through contractors would be completely eradicated in the state. For this, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been constituted. Now, all the recruitment will be done through Nigam only, he added.

He further said that 50 per cent of the cleaning contracts will be given to the Valmiki community people if they form a cooperative society.