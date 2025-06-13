Haryana gears up for historic 11th Intern’l Yoga Day, over 11 lakh participants expected across state

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that preparations are in full swing to make the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day on June 21 a historic event. Yoga programmes will be organised simultaneously across all 22 districts and 121 blocks of the state, with the participation of over 11 lakh people.

The state-level celebration will take place at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna delivered the message of karma to the world. Renowned yoga guru Swami Ramdev will lead the yoga session at this iconic venue.

The Chief Minister shared that the state aims to set a new world record with the participation of over one lakh people, highlighting both the cultural and global significance of yoga.

He was speaking at a Yoga Protocol Training Camp jointly organised by the AYUSH Department, Haryana Yog Aayog, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the ITBP BTC campus in Bhanu, Panchkula.

During the event, a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the victims of the plane crash yesterday in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister, along with dignitaries and ITBP personnel, offered prayers for the departed souls.

Lauding the ITBP, the Chief Minister described the force as a living embodiment of discipline, service, dedication, and patriotism. He acknowledged their tireless service in guarding the northeastern borders under extreme conditions. Whether it is disaster relief, internal security, or international sports, ITBP has consistently played a leading role, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that celebrations for the 11th IYD began on May 27, with yoga events taking place across the state. So far, over 15.60 lakh people have participated. More than 61,000 medicinal plants have been planted during these events.

A Yoga Awareness Campaign is currently reaching out to 5,000 villages and is set to conclude by June 19. Institutions such as Patanjali Yogpeeth, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Brahma Kumaris, and Art of Living are organising camps at over 2,500 locations statewide.

Under the Harit Yoga Campaign, 10 lakh medicinal plants are being distributed up to June 21. The Chief Minister also mentioned that a dedicated government portal has already registered 7,65,500 participants for the main event on June 21.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047 and urged every citizen to contribute by embracing yoga. He also administered a pledge for a “Yog Yukt – Nasha Mukt Haryana” (Yoga-Connected, Addiction-Free Haryana) and planted a sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign on the ITBP campus.

AYUSH and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao stated that the theme of this year’s Yoga Day, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the interconnection between human health, environmental well-being, and all life forms. She stressed that yoga is not merely a physical activity but a global symbol of balance, wellness, and holistic development.

The Minister further informed that as part of the Harit Yoga initiative, 10 lakh medicinal plants are being planted. Cleanliness and plantation drives are being carried out at all yoga venues, integrating yoga with environmental consciousness. “From police lines to the Vidhan Sabha, from border forces to schools, every corner of Haryana is immersed in the spirit of yoga,” she said.

Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog, remarked that yoga is not just exercise but a comprehensive way of living that empowers individuals to stay balanced in every situation. He added that for soldiers posted in harsh climates like Siachen, where temperatures plummet to minus 40 deg C, yoga becomes a vital source of both physical endurance and mental resilience.