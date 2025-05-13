Haryana entrepreneurs embark on global expansion

A delegation of agricultural machinery manufacturers, progressive farmers and entrepreneurs from the food processing sector in Haryana called on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’ here.

During the meeting, delegation members discussed with the Chief Minister about investment and business opportunities in Tanzania. They also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the guidance being provided by the Haryana Government and the global business opportunities it has facilitated.

Addressing the delegation in the meeting, which took place late last evening, Chief Minister Saini said that the state government aims to ensure a strong presence of Haryana entrepreneurs not just within India, but also on the global stage. He said that now is the time to move beyond limiting business to just the state or country. There is a need to go global, seize international opportunities and expand businesses so that Haryana’s industrialists can establish a strong presence in foreign markets as well.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Cooperation informed that on the initiative of the Haryana Government, a business cooperation visit to Tanzania has been confirmed. Due to the Haryana Government’s persistent efforts, business relations between Tanzania and Haryana have been strengthening, with positive results already visible.

A business delegation of Haryana entrepreneurs from various sectors will visit Tanzania in July. Earlier, with the assistance of the Haryana Government, two business delegations have already visited Tanzania, with several businesses successfully starting operations there. For instance, plywood manufacturers in Haryana are sourcing raw materials from Tanzania, resulting in cost reductions for traders.

In the meeting, representatives of the delegation expressed their appreciation, stating that this is the first time since Haryana’s formation that a state government has taken such proactive steps to support traders in entering the global market. They expressed great enthusiasm and confidence in the efforts being made by the state government under the leadership of Saini, adding that the Chief Minister is fully supporting Haryana’s traders and entrepreneurs on every front.

Commending the role of entrepreneurs in the economic progress of both the state and the country, the Chief Minister reassured the delegation that they would receive complete support from the Department of Foreign Cooperation and the Chief Minister’s Office during their visit to Tanzania, ensuring that business activities proceed smoothly.