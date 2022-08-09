Haryana CM takes credit for banning illegal mining

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, claimed that illegal mining has been banned during the tenure of the present government. This, he said, is evident from the revenue received by his government.

Speaking during the discussion on a Calling Attention motion on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly to stop illegal mining in Nuh’s Taoru after a police officer was crushed to death with a dumper truck by mining mafia, the CM said during the tenure of the incumbent state government, the revenue from mining has been Rs. 4,660 crore in seven years from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

“During the tenure of the previous government from the year 2005 to 2014, only Rs. 1,268 crore was received i.e. revenue of Rs. 130 crore per year was received. Whereas about Rs. 600 Crore per year was received as revenue during the present government tenure,’ the CM said.

He said mining is closed in the Mewat area, but it was requested that crushers be run for those who come with goods from Rajasthan. “Those who come from Rajasthan have also been checked, they have registered crushers. The records and physical stock in their papers have been checked, in which discrepancies have been found. Similarly, stock of MDL was checked in Yamunanagar also,” he added.

Khattar said the police force cannot be present for every mining vehicle. But action has been taken against the wrong doers. Vehicles are being caught. Action is being taken against overloaded vehicles. Invoices are being made. Challans are also being issued to overloaded vehicles coming from Rajasthan, he said.

Khattar said the mining department has been directed to file PILs in the High Court and Supreme Court, in which a system will be made for challaning etc. in neighboring states.

The CM said that SIT has been constituted in the case of DSP Surender Singh’s death. Eleven people have been arrested. Those who were hiding in Rajasthan have also been caught. All are in judicial custody. 10 FIRs have been registered. Everything will come out in the investigation of SIT. No guilty will be spared, he added.