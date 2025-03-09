Haryana CM surprises villagers with stopover of his convoy on way to Hisar

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on his way to the Hisar district on Sunday, stopped his convoy at Bhaini Maharajpur village, met the villagers and inquired about their well-being. During the interaction with them, the chief minister extended Holi greetings to the villagers.

He said the Haryana government being farmer-friendly is continuously taking decisions for the welfare of farmers.

Advertisement

In the interest of the farmers, the government has decided to buy all the crops at MSP and Haryana is the first state in the country to do so.

Advertisement

Saini also received information about crop damage from the farmers. He said the state government has given instructions for a special girdawari of crops affected due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in different districts of the state recently. Along with this, Kshatipurti portal has also been opened, on which farmers can register the information of their damaged crops.

With the state chief minister suddenly emerging in their midst, the happiness of the villagers knew no bounds. The chief minister not only stood among the villagers but also heard their problems. The villagers said the chief minister meeting them in this way reflects his sociable nature and friendly persona.