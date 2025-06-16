Haryana CM says mayors are pioneers of urban transformation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said mayors, the first citizens of their cities, play a crucial role in ensuring their development and progress.

He emphasized that mayors are responsible for implementing government policies and schemes at the grassroots level, understanding citizens’ aspirations, and addressing their concerns.

Advertisement

In the framework of local self-governance, mayors are the backbone of city administration, he said, while addressing the 115th meeting of the All India Mayor’s Executive Council held in Panchkula on Monday.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister noted that in Haryana, mayors are directly elected by the people and hold executive powers. This system strengthens the connection between citizens and their elected representatives, ensuring a more accountable and effective decision-making process. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India moves toward the goal of becoming a “Developed Nation,” the role of cities is increasingly vital.

He further stated that Haryana views urbanization not as a challenge but as a tremendous opportunity. The state’s vision is to create cities that seamlessly integrate “Ease of Living” with “Ease of Doing Business.”

Urban development, he emphasized, should not be limited to infrastructure such as buildings and roads. It must also focus on making cities vibrant, inclusive, and self-reliant. By 2047, nearly 900 million people in India are expected to live in urban areas. This presents immense opportunities for new infrastructure, lifestyles, and economic growth, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister shared that the budget for Urban Local Bodies in Haryana has increased from ₹1,693 crore in 2014–15 to ₹5,666 crore in 2025–26. Four Metropolitan Development Authorities have been established, and cities like Faridabad and Karnal are being developed as Smart Cities.

In Faridabad, 45 projects worth ₹930 crore are in progress, while 122 projects worth ₹927 crore are underway in Karnal. Additionally, 2,417 unauthorized colonies have been regularized, and development works worth ₹1,000 crore are ongoing in the newly authorized colonies, he informed.

Under the AMRUT Mission, ₹2,930 crore has been spent so far. Of the target to introduce 375 electric buses, 50 are already operational in 9 cities. An additional 450 buses will be procured by 2026 under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

The Chief Minister reported that 21,431 houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and 11,412 more are under construction. Under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,256 families across 14 cities have been allotted plots.

He praised the state’s achievements in solid waste management, including door-to-door waste collection, community composting, and the establishment of biogas plants. All urban service delivery mechanisms have been digitized and simplified to improve accessibility for citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this meeting would serve as a milestone for reviewing achievements, addressing future challenges, and strengthening mayoral institutions. He called upon all mayors to brand their cities, give them a unique identity, and contribute actively to this mission.

He expressed confidence that the council’s deliberations would lead to constructive resolutions, and that each delegate would emerge as an agent of positive change in their respective cities.

The Chief Minister emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has made historic progress over the past 11 years. In 2014, India ranked 11th globally in terms of economic strength. Today, it stands as the 4th largest economy and is projected to become the 3rd largest by 2029.