Haryana: CM raises concerns over Cong’s silence over Nuh violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday raised concerns over Congress’s silence on Nuh Violence, even though the involvement of one of its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) has been questioned by the police.

“Surprisingly, Congress is neither condemning their MLAs whose names have been dragged in this issue, nor they are giving any clarification, ” the CM said while addressing a Press conference after the Assembly session today.

Khattar said not only has one of the Congress MLAs been issued a notice by the police, but fingers are also being pointed at some other MLAs from the party in connection with the Nuh violence incident.

Advertisement

The CM said more than 300 people have been arrested in the Nuh violence and more than 160 FIRs have been registered and some people are being questioned, who are likely to have any connection to this violence.

Expressing gratitude to the citizens and other social organisations of Nuh for the peaceful conduct of the Shobha Yatra today, Khattar said the government had appealed to the district residents to maintain peace during the Shobha yatra.

“I am thankful to Nuh citizens and the social organisation for giving complete cooperation for the peaceful organisation of this Yatra,” said the CM.

He said the government had appealed to the people that the Jalabhishek should be done in the temples only.

“We are grateful to the workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the people of other social institutions and the Saint, Mahatmas, who peacefully completed the Jalabhishek in the temples,” Khattar said.

Responding to the question regarding a demand raised by the Opposition about allowing the judicial inquiry to be initiated under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the allegations raised against Minister of State Sandeep Singh, the CM said that the matter is still pending in the court.

However, in any case, an inquiry Commission is constituted once the investigation by the concerned investigating agency is completed, he said. “The investigation in this matter is currently being done by the Haryana Police, we have full faith in the police,” Khattar said.