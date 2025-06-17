Haryana CM orders aggressive crackdown on crime, prioritizes public safety and law enforcement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state’s law and order situation and the progress of ongoing excise auctions. Issuing stern directives to the Home Department, the Chief Minister called for a “high-octane drive” against criminals and emphasized the need for a proactive, visible, and responsive police presence throughout the state. He reaffirmed that maintaining robust law and order is the government’s top priority.

Expressing concern over the recent murder of an excise licensee in Kurukshetra, the Chief Minister directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take swift and decisive action to apprehend the culprits. He further instructed the DGP to ensure immediate security for all citizens reporting threats or extortion attempts, and called for the issuance of a dedicated helpline number—integrated with the existing 112 emergency line—for such cases.

While reviewing the performance of the Excise & Taxation Department, the Chief Minister directed officers to expedite the auction process and ensure the full realization of projected revenue. So far, 934 excise zones have been auctioned, generating a record-breaking ₹11,054 crore—more than double last year’s ₹5,037 crore—indicating a robust response to the auctions.

CM Saini issued stringent instructions to the police, stressing the need for a strong and people-friendly law enforcement presence that simultaneously instills fear in the minds of criminals. He emphasized the importance of enforcing the rule of law and creating a decisively safer environment for all citizens.

He also mandated regular, high-level monitoring of all critical criminal cases. To strengthen investigative capacity, he directed that the State Task Force (STF) be equipped with additional manpower and resources, with the clear objective of resolving all pending cases within a strict, time-bound framework—ensuring no gangster or criminal remains at large.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Sumita Misra, Commissioner & Secretary (Excise & Taxation) Ashima Brar, and DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.