Haryana CM launches ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Kurukshetra

As part of the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched a state-level campaign from Kurukshetra with the objective of improving the agricultural sector by connecting farmers with new technologies, schemes, and innovations.

The campaign aims to educate farmers on scientific techniques for Kharif crops, highlight the importance of soil health cards, and provide access to government schemes and policies. Through direct interaction with farmers, feedback will be gathered to guide future agricultural research.

This campaign, to be carried out across the state until June 12, is a testament to the government’s commitment to empowering farmers.

Addressing farmers from across the state at a joint event organized by the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry, along with ICAR at Kurukshetra University campus, Nayab Singh Saini said India has achieved self-reliance in food grain production due to the hard work and dedication of its farmers.

He said the campaign would turn every farmer into a policy participant and an innovation partner. This is not just a program, but a public movement that will be a major step toward empowering farmers with knowledge, innovation, and technology, he said.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers farmers the backbone of his vision for a Viksit Bharat. A developed, strong, and prosperous India is only possible when our farmers are self-reliant, he said.

He informed that under this mega campaign, more than 2,000 teams of agricultural scientists and officers have been formed across the country. These teams will visit villages and directly interact with around 1.5 crore farmers – making it the largest outreach programme in the history of Indian agriculture. During the campaign, farmers will receive advice based on local climate, soil, and crop conditions.

The chief minister pointed out that Haryana is an agriculture-dominated state, but faces challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, declining soil fertility, and changing market demands. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will empower farmers to address these issues. It will act as a bridge from lab to land, bringing agricultural research directly to the farmers’ fields. Scientists, officers, and progressive farmers will work together to cover 1,380 villages and 109 blocks across the state.

He said the Haryana government is consistently launching farmer-friendly welfare schemes. The state has given a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre for Kharif crops, amounting to Rs. 1,345 crore, a first in Haryana’s history. The long-standing colonial-era system of Abiyana has been abolished, and pending dues worth Rs 133 crore have been waived.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said that the 15-day campaign aims to boost crop production by providing farmers with land-related information, benefits of government schemes, and a platform for voicing their concerns. Scientists will interact directly with farmers to understand and respond to their needs.