Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra for creating history in Diamond League Finals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday congratulated star athlete Neeraj Chopra for creating history by securing the first position in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the performance of Panipat-based Chopra and hoped that his stellar performance will continue in the future as well.

Khattar said that Chopra is one of the finest sportspersons of Haryana and has left his indelible mark in the noted International sports events globally.

The CM said with this unprecedented achievement by Chopra, the young players of the country and the state will surely draw inspiration from him and work harder to bring laurels for the country in their respective game. He said that the Haryana government has always stood with the players.

Khattar said that no shortfall will be allowed to the facilities meant for the players, be it their diet allowance or the availability of stadiums and other things for the practice. All facilities matching International standards are being made available to the players in the state. he said.

The Diamond League Finals is considered the most prestigious track and field competition after the Olympics and the World Championships. In its 13th edition that started back in 2010, Neeraj has also become the first Indian athlete to win the Diamond League Grand Finals by throwing the best distance of 88.44 metres.