Haryana CM calls on CRPF trainee officers to pledge impartiality

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called upon trainee officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take a pledge to carry out their duties impartially and fearlessly.

Speaking at the passing-out parade ceremony of directly appointed Gazetted Officers of the CRPF in Gurugram on Thursday, he urged the trainee officers to always be ready to protect the law and the Constitution, safeguard the rights of the people with sensitivity and stand firm in their commitment to truth, honesty and dedication, regardless of the circumstances.

A total of 39 trainee officers, including two women officers, passed from the CRPF academy after completing a rigorous training program.

In his address, the chief minister inspired the officers to regard the service of the nation as their highest duty. He expressed confidence that these 39 trainee officers would discharge their responsibilities with utmost honesty and devotion, contributing to the integrity, unity, and sovereignty of the nation in line with the proud legacy of the CRPF.

Commending the CRPF for its invaluable contribution to the country’s internal security, he described the force as the backbone of the country’s security. He also commended the CRPF for adopting modern technologies and training techniques, which are helping to develop professional and capable officers prepared to face any challenges in the field.

The chief minister encouraged the newly passing out officers to engage in constant learning, stressing that ongoing education and re-learning are essential for success. He highlighted that the CRPF is progressing towards modernization and empowerment, ensuring that the force remains equipped to tackle evolving security challenges.

Congratulating the trainee officers, their families, and the entire CRPF, the chief minister expressed his confidence that these officers would make significant contributions to the country’s internal security and nation-building.