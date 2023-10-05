Haryana CM attends passing out parade ceremony of Probationary Sub Inspectors

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that being a police officer extends beyond a mere profession and it is a matter of personal pride and a commitment to serve the nation.

While speaking as the Chief Guest during the passing out parade ceremony of Probationary Sub Inspectors at Haryana Police Academy Madhuban held today in Karnal, the Chief Minister’s address resonated with the notion that being a police officer transcends not mere employment–it is a matter of personal honour and service to the nation.

He called upon all police officers to remain unwavering in their dedication to public service and to collectively uphold the reputation of the entire police force. This, he emphasized, is their shared responsibility, and it should be carried with utmost pride.

Meanwhile, backing his inspiring words with concrete actions, the Chief Minister also made several pivotal announcements aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel who selflessly serve the public. These include doubling uniform allowance, boosting conveyance allowance, and better benefits for ASIs, SIs, and Inspectors.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister announced to increase in various allowances namely ration money, uniform allowance, kit maintenance allowance, commando diet money etc. given to all police employees by 2.5 times. For instance, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will now get Rs 10,000 yearly in place of Rs. 5,000.

While the monthly conveyance allowance for constables and head constables has been increased significantly from Rs 120 to Rs 720.

He further announced that the ASIs, SIs, and Inspectors will also see an increase in their conveyance allowance, now set at Rs 1000 per month. Moreover, staff working at Haryana Police Training Centers will receive an additional 20 percent of their basic pay as a special allowance. This allowance will also be given to the employees who are on temporary duty as training staff in the training centres.

The Chief Minister suggested a star-ranking system for police stations, similar to the one used for police officers, to increase public confidence in the force. He said in this, star ranking should be given including categories like operation of the police station, working environment, cleanliness, beautification, infrastructure etc. If a Police Station gets stars from 1 to 7 for different parameters, the more the confidence of the citizens will increase towards that police station.

He further shared the state government’s plan of establishing an enforcement bureau to combat various crimes including cases of power theft, illegal mining, excise crimes, illegal colonies, overloading etc. We have also opened cyber police stations to deal with cybercrime, he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Khattar acknowledged the outstanding achievements of probationary sub-inspectors of batch no. 20. Sachin Kumar, who secured the top position, was honored with a certificate and a cash prize. Manjit, the second-place achiever, received a certificate and a cash reward, while Tina, who stood third, was also awarded a certificate and a cash reward.

The passing out parade ceremony was a significant moment, as 441 probationary sub-inspectors took an oath of dedication to duty and public service. Among them, 380 were men, and 61 were women.

In his address, he expressed gratitude to the parents of these probationary sub-inspectors, recognizing the pivotal role parents play in their children’s success in demanding professions. He said that among the 441 probationer sub-inspectors passed today, 61 were daughters, this is also a matter of pride.

The Chief Minister emphasized that being a police officer is not just a job but a noble service to society. He stressed the need to uphold the dignity of the uniform and the police force. He also highlighted the significant increase in the representation of women in the police force, rising from 3 percent in 2014 to 10 percent. The government’s aim is to reach 15 percent representation, and the current batch of probationary sub-inspectors contributes positively to this goal, said Manohar Lal.

He also highlighted the implementation of a Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) by the present state government for job placements, emphasizing merit-based selections.

The Chief Minister said that the government has planned to establish e-libraries in each police line to provide quality educational resources for the children of police personnel. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of regular health checkups for police personnel to ensure their well-being. His address underscored the government’s commitment to law enforcement and the welfare of police officers while highlighting the significance of public service and maintaining the honour of the police force.

Director General of Police, Sh. Shatrujeet Kapur, Director, Haryana Police Academy, Dr. C.S. Rao and family members of probationer sub-inspectors also remained present on this occasion.