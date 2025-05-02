Haryana CM advises Punjab leaders not to indulge in petty politics over water

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday advised Punjab’s leaders not to indulge in petty politics while strongly condemning them for politicizing the water issue.

Punjab is the land of the Gurus, and we bow to them. Work for the welfare of Punjab’s people. Haryana was once a part of Punjab and emerged from there. Such low-level politics is not good for anyone, said Saini.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the media persons in Panchkula after attending the Quality Assurance Conclave organized by the Quality Assurance Authority.

Saini said, as the head of Haryana, I assure that if the people of Punjab ever need drinking water, we will install tubewells, extract water from our groundwater, and provide it to them. I guarantee that no person in Punjab will remain thirsty.

The Chief Minister said that if we look at past records, Haryana is only asking for the water it has always received. Water is a natural resource. If politics continues like this, the water will go waste and flow into Pakistan, which has been shedding the blood of our unarmed citizens, added Saini.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Haryana is only asking for the share of water it used to receive earlier, not more than that. “We are also seeking the same SYL water as per the agreement. The Supreme Court has ruled that this is our right,” he said.