Haryana chief secretary reviews 11 infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,758 crore

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of 11 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 100 crore each of five key departments, including Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Civil Aviation, Health and Family Welfare, and Energy.

According to an official statement, these projects, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 5,758 crore, are aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure and improving the delivery of services to its citizens.

The projects reviewed today include three projects of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department worth Rs 2,939.50 crore, two projects of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department worth Rs 215.36 crore, one project of Civil Aviation Department worth Rs 1205 crore, one project of Health and Family Welfare Department worth Rs 500 crore and four projects of Energy Department worth Rs 898.64 crore.

Issuing strict directions, the chief secretary said unnecessary delay in the completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines would not be tolerated. If any contractor or agency fails to adhere to the timelines, the departments should take immediate action against them and take other necessary steps to complete the projects. He said the departments must update the status of projects on the portal at regular intervals.

He directed officials to regularly monitor and speed up the work of developing the Apple, Fruit and Vegetable Market at Pinjore, being constructed at a cost of Rs 139.50 crore.

It was informed that the work of construction of Phase II of Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar has been almost completed and the remaining work will be completed at the earliest. The Integrated Aviation Hub is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,205 crore and will give a boost to air connectivity in Haryana.

For the construction of animal farms/animal sheds and construction of poultry farms shed buildings at LUVAS, Hisar, the tender has been allotted and further construction work is underway, the Chief Secretary was informed.

It was informed that 92 per cent work of renovation of existing 11 KV feeder line under Smart City Programme, Gurugram Maruti and IDC subdivisions and 79 per cent work of renovation of existing 11 KV feeder line under Smart City Programme, Gurugram South City & Kadipur subdivisions has been completed.

The total cost of both these projects is over 421 crore. In addition, 98 per cent progress has been achieved in the work of reliable communication and data acquisition system for 132 kV and above network in Haryana.

On the construction of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University campus in Karnal, the Chief Secretary directed that the work of construction of main building and hostel must be expedited so that students can avail this facility at the earliest.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta; Special Secretary, Personnel, Training and Parliamentary Affairs, Aditya Dahiya and senior officers of various departments were also present in the meeting.