Haryana Budget 2025-26 to be growth-oriented: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the upcoming state budget for the year 2025-26 would be growth-oriented with special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women empowerment.

He said that the budget would lay a strong foundation for the state’s progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Saini was presiding over a meeting with the administrative secretaries of various departments in Panchkula on Tuesday as part of the pre-budget consultations with diverse groups to gather valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to commence on March 7, 2025.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Saini sought suggestions from the administrative secretaries to be incorporated into the state budget. He emphasised the crucial role they play in the budget formulation process. He indicated that several new initiatives focused on the welfare of all sections of society would be introduced in the upcoming budget.

The chief minister said the state government was working to improve the lives of people through various reforms. It has brought about a revolutionary change in governance over the past ten years, marking the most significant transformation in over a decade. As a result, citizens are now able to benefit from various government welfare schemes from the comfort of their homes and need not make frequent visits to offices, he said, adding that upon reaching the age of 60, people start receiving the old-age allowance by sitting at home.

Saini said his government has laid special emphasis on providing quality education to the students and has taken several significant steps in this direction. In addition to ensuring an optimal student-teacher ratio, the infrastructure in government schools has been further strengthened.

To promote girls’ education, colleges have been established within a 20-kilometer radius, ensuring that daughters do not have to travel far to pursue higher education. He also mentioned that the state government plans to open e-libraries in schools and colleges in rural areas across the state, enabling youth to prepare for competitive examinations.

The chief minister stated that Haryana has emerged as a sports powerhouse. Players of the state have proven their mettle at various national and international sports competitions, bringing glory to both the country and the state. He attributed this success to the hard work of the players and the state government’s sports policy.

Saini added that Haryana’s sports policy is being widely appreciated across the country. He said the state government has supported the efforts of players by providing robust sports infrastructure and top-notch coaching facilities. Haryana has also taken significant strides in the Health sector.

The bed capacity of various government hospitals has been increased with test facilities and medicines available free of cost fulfilling the promise made in the Sankalp Patra, the present government has started a dialysis facility to kidney patients free of cost in government hospitals across the State, he said.

The chief minister stated that he has been holding pre-budget consultations with various groups to gather their suggestions for the upcoming budget. So far, he has met with industry associations, chartered accountants, agricultural scientists, FPOs, progressive farmers, startups, youth, women entrepreneurs, women representatives, self-help groups, Namo Drone Didi, and representatives from the textile industry, all with the aim of preparing an inclusive budget.

He said for the first time, suggestions have been invited from the state’s citizens through an online portal, which has already received about 10,000 submissions. As part of this process, he also sought suggestions from MPs and MLAs of the state in a two-day pre-budget consultation held in Panchkula on March 3 and 4. He assured that the best suggestions from various stakeholders would be incorporated into the state’s budget, which will serve the interests of Haryana’s 2.80 crore citizens.