  Haryana: ASI, tout arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

A complainant had approached the ACB alleging that ASI Baljinder Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 as a bribe for extracting the call details in a forgery case.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | May 8, 2023 4:40 pm

Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ravinder and a tout Atamjeet aka Mittu for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.
ACB has also booked ASI Baljinder Singh posted at Police Surya Nagar in the case. Disclosing this on Monday, a spokesperson of the ACB said both accused ASI Ravinder who was posted as incharge Police Post Surya Nagar and tout Atamjeet have been arrested on a complaint of Krishan Kumar, a resident of Surya Nagar, Hisar.
Kumar , the complainant, had approached the ACB and alleged the accused ASI Baljinder Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 as a bribe for extracting the call details in a forgery case. He alleged Rs 10,000 was already taken by ASI Ravinder.  On behalf of police officials, the tout again demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000.
After verifying the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI Ravinder and Atamjeet, tout in the presence of an independent witness while accepting Rs 8,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The team also recovered the bribe money from them.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against all three accused at ACB police station Hisar.

