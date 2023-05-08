Haryana: ASI, tout arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ravinder and a tout Atamjeet aka Mittu for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

ACB has also booked ASI Baljinder Singh posted at Police Surya Nagar in the case. Disclosing this on Monday, a spokesperson of the ACB said both accused ASI Ravinder who was posted as incharge Police Post Surya Nagar and tout Atamjeet have been arrested on a complaint of Krishan Kumar, a resident of Surya Nagar, Hisar.

Kumar , the complainant, had approached the ACB and alleged the accused ASI Baljinder Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 as a bribe for extracting the call details in a forgery case. He alleged Rs 10,000 was already taken by ASI Ravinder. On behalf of police officials, the tout again demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI Ravinder and Atamjeet, tout in the presence of an independent witness while accepting Rs 8,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The team also recovered the bribe money from them.