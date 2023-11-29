Haryana Agriculture Minister faces flak for remarks against farmer leaders

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has courted controversy by questioning the social credentials of farmer leaders, who used to stage protests against now-repealed three farm laws.

While farmer leaders have demanded the minister’s removal from the Cabinet, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded Dalal to apologise for his derogatory comments.

This was after the minister, while addressing farmers at Gignow town of Bhiwani district on Sunday, said that farmer leaders, who used to sit on a protest against farm laws there, were people who were facing cases (in courts) and doing wrong things. He went on to say that the daughter-in-law and daughter of some of these leaders had fled with someone else.

Dalal went on to say that some five to 10 people who used to sit on protest were so useless that even their wives would not listen to them, and yet they (protesters) were taking responsibility for the entire farming community.

Condemning these remarks, former CM and Congress leader Hooda said that people holding responsible positions should be careful while making statements and maintain decorum of language.

“Indian culture and the culture of Haryana teach us that all sisters and daughters are respectable for us. But making derogatory comments about women to vent out political frustrations is unacceptable,” he said.

Hooda said that farmers are agitating for their legitimate demands and they have been forced to take to the streets and protest because the BJP-JJP government did not deliver on its promise.

“The government should consider the demands of the farmers with a responsible and sensitive attitude. But instead of doing this, people in power are insulting the food provider by using derogatory language. The agriculture minister should immediately apologise for his statement,” he added.

Hooda said the agriculture minister has made insensitive statements towards the farmers earlier too.

“Repeatedly making shameful remarks towards farmers and their leaders shows the frustration of those in power. Due to this attitude of the government, BJP-JJP have lost respect before the people,” he added.

Farmers held a protest in the Uchana Kalan segment of Jind district and burnt an effigy of the minister. Farmer union in Jind has warned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take strict action against Dalal or face protests.

Khap leaders in Jhajjar have also demanded an apology from Dalal and threatened to ban his entry into the district.