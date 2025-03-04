Harsha Richariya lodges FIR against 55 fake social media accounts in her name

One of the Mahakumbh’s social media sensations, Harsha Richariya, has lodged an FIR in Bhopal, alleging that at least 55 fake social media accounts are operating in her name and tarnishing her image.

The FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bhopal.

According to police, Harsha Richariya lodged a complaint in this regard a few days ago. After initial investigation, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. Further investigation is underway.

Harsha Richariya, a resident of Vridavan Nagar in Bhopal, is currently residing in Uttarakhand.

In her complaint, Harsha Richariya alleged that fake social media accounts in her name have been circulating videos and obscene content using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A few days ago, an obscene video was also circulated on social media in her name. Richariya stated that the video was fake and even threatened to commit suicide.