Harsh Vardhan equates Modi with Swamiji Vivekanand, Mahatama Gandhi

Former Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global reputation was on par with that of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. He said only two Indians who enjoyed international acclaim like Modi are the two historical figues.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Surat on Tuesday, The former Union minister said these are the only two names that come to his mind when it comes to receiving as much universal respect as Modi.

The former minister’s praise for Modi came a day after the Union government unveiled a plan to bring two students from each district of the country for a week-long study tour in the school where the prime minister had studied in his hometown Vadnagar in north Gujarat.

That dilapidated school building has now been renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), making Modi the only prime minister to receive such an honour.