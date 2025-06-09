Harish Rawat seeks divine justice from ‘Goljyu Devta’ against BJP’s allegations

Battered by persistent allegations from the BJP, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has turned to the revered Goljyu Devta, the Himalayan deity of justice, seeking divine intervention to expose what he claims are lies spread by the ruling party.

The BJP has accused Rawat of promising the establishment of a Muslim University and declaring Fridays as official holidays for Muslim government employees during his tenure. Denying these charges, Rawat approached the Chamadkhan Goljyu Temple in Almora on Sunday with a handwritten note appealing to the deity for justice.

In his written plea, Rawat requested Goljyu Devta to “separate the wheat from the chaff” and reveal the truth behind the BJP’s claims. “I have never indulged in politics based on religion or caste. I have always worked for public welfare and raised issues concerning Uttarakhand. The BJP has launched a false propaganda campaign about Friday holidays and promises of a Muslim University. I made no such promises or announcements,” Rawat stated in his letter to the deity.

Accompanied by his supporters, Rawat offered prayers at the temple, reiterating his challenge to the BJP to present any evidence—be it a government order from his tenure (2014–2017) or a Congress election manifesto—that supports the allegations.

“The BJP has consistently misled the public and misused social media to divert attention from its failures. Now, Goljyu Devta will deliver justice,” he added.

Taking an aggressive stance, Rawat labeled the BJP a “party of liars” and accused it of communalizing politics for electoral gain. “If these charges were true, let the BJP produce the documents. Their lies, especially during the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, turned the tide against Congress despite a favorable political climate,” Rawat said.

After reaching his home constituency, Rawat and his team headed straight to the temple, symbolizing his appeal for moral and spiritual vindication. He concluded by affirming his faith in divine justice, stating that Goljyu Devta will expose the truth and hold the guilty accountable.