Hare Krishna temple dispute: ISKCON Bengaluru chief hails Supreme Court verdict as ‘historic’

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore in the decades-long legal battle over the ownership and management of the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru. The much-awaited move has been hailed by ISKCON Bangalore President.

The verdict concludes a 25-year dispute between ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai, affirming that the temple and its assets belong to the Karnataka-registered ISKCON Bangalore society.

Advertisement

A Bench comprising Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih delivered the judgment, overturning a Karnataka High Court ruling that had previously favoured ISKCON Mumbai.

Advertisement

The apex court restored the 2009 trial court order, which had recognised ISKCON Bangalore’s legal ownership of the temple and issued a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai from interfering in its affairs.

Calling the verdict “historic,” ISKCON Bangalore President Madhu Pandit Dasa stated that the decision validates their long-standing position and spiritual interpretation based on the directives of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada.

He emphasised that the central issue has always been ideological, centering around Prabhupada’s instruction that his disciples should act as representatives, rather than appointing new gurus.

According to Dasa, ISKCON Bangalore has upheld this principle, while ISKCON Mumbai has supported the appointment of successor gurus.

The legal conflict originated when ISKCON Mumbai attempted to assert control over ISKCON Bangalore’s operations and assets, claiming that all properties fell under a central society’s jurisdiction. ISKCON Bangalore, however, argued that it is an independent society registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act and that the Bengaluru temple land was allotted by the Bangalore Development Authority specifically to the state-registered body.

Speaking to IANS, Advocate Vikas Singh Jangra, representing ISKCON Bangalore, said the verdict is a culmination of nearly 25 years of legal perseverance. He highlighted the importance of the Supreme Court’s recognition of the Karnataka society’s independent status, which has now been affirmed as the rightful owner of the Bengaluru temple and other associated properties.

The decision also solidifies ISKCON Bangalore’s ongoing operations, including its management of over 24 temples across India and the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which provides mid-day meals to over 2.2 million children daily. The organisation also oversees major projects like the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.

According to Madhu Pandit Dasa, the ruling enables ISKCON Bangalore to continue expanding its spiritual and charitable initiatives under the ISKCON banner. To distinguish themselves ideologically, the group plans to operate under the name ISKCON-Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON-HKM), where Srila Prabhupada remains the sole Acharya.