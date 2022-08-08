Har Ghar tiranga campaign a farce: K’taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed the RSS and BJP, and dubbed the ambitious flagship programme of the ruling BJP ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a farce.

Veer Savarkar, the icon of BJP had opposed the tricolor flag. Savarkar is being worshipped by RSS. The magazine “Organizer” known as the mouthpiece of BJP had opposed the national flag in the present form. When they had opposed the tricolor then, how are they coming up with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign now? Is it not a farce? Siddaramaiah stated.

BJP does not respect the constitution, national anthem and national flag. The celebration of the 75th year of Independence is being turned into a political event, he said.

“The Congress is celebrating the occasion with respect and honour as it is the Congress which brought independence to India,” he said.

The BJP in Karnataka is scared. Even one week after my birthday celebrations they have not stopped talking about it. The party has decided to take up 75 kilometers of padayatra in all districts and taluk centers to mark the occasion, he said.

He further stated that it is the Congress which had fought for the country. Jan Sangh took birth in 1951. Do they (BJP and RSS) know about the freedom struggle? he wondered.

Did any RSS leader go to prison for their struggle for Independence? Were Sangh founders Hedgewar and Golwalkar jailed for freedom movement? Siddaramaiah asked.

After the BJP came to power, the imports from China have gone up and exports have come down. The Make in India initiative should have increased exports from the country. There is no meaning for the initiative if everything is brought to India from other countries, Siddaramaiah stated.