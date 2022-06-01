‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign launched to expedite Covid-19 vaccination

The “HarGharDastak campaign 2.0” to accelerate the pace and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination across states and UTs commenced across the country today.

The states and UTs have been advised to give an intensive push to full Covid-19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries.

Communication in this regard has been sent by Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all the States and UTs as he reviewed the status of Covid vaccination with health secretaries and other officials last week.

Incorporating the experience and learning from “HarGharDastak campaign” launched in November 2021, the ‘HarGharDastak 2.0’ will continue until 31 July.

The objective of the ‘Har GharDastak2.0’ Abhiyan is to vaccinate and cover the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns.

The main focus will remain on improving sub-optimal coverage of persons aged 60 years with precaution dose along with the considerably slow speed of coverage in the 12-14 years. The focus will be on old age homes, schools/colleges including out-of-school children, prisons, brick kilns, etc.

The states/UTs have been urged to undertake effective monitoring with respective micro-plans based on due lists of all eligible beneficiaries. They were also asked to review the administration of precaution doses to 18-59 years age-group with private hospitals on a regular basis.

The national Covid-19 vaccination drive has witnessed unparalleled achievement due to the detailed planning and robust efforts by the Centre. So far, 193.57 crore doses have been administered across the country. Nearly 96.3 per cent of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3 per cent have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.