Har CM transfers Rs 144.73 cr into 3882 families’ accounts under DAYALU scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directly transferred a sum of Rs 144.73 crore into the bank accounts of 3,882 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-I).

This scheme, launched with the aim of providing socio-financial security to Antyodaya families, seeks to support those facing financial hardships due to the death or permanent disability of a family member.

Advertisement

Sharing this information here on Friday, an official spokesperson informed that under this initiative, since the scheme’s inception, Rs 763.69 crore has been disbursed to 20,399 eligible families who applied through the portal, from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The amount is being directly transferred into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) platform.

Advertisement

The spokesperson further explained that the DAYALU-I scheme provides financial assistance to families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh, as verified through the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR).

The support is extended in the event of natural or accidental death, or permanent disability caused by an accident, for any family member. The families eligible for this scheme must have a family ID or Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) number.

He informed that the goal of the DAYALU-I scheme is to provide timely financial assistance and ensure social security to the eligible residents of Haryana, particularly in cases of untimely death or disability.